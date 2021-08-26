Gambia: PURA Warns Fuel Peddlers Selling Fuel From Residences, Garages

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority on Tuesday said it will carry out enforcement action against vendors and fuel peddlers selling fuel from residences or garages, and those found wanton may have their fuel seized and be prosecuted according to law.

See the full text of statement issued by PURA:

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) is mandated by the Petroleum Products Acts 2016 to regulate the entire value chain of the downstream Petroleum sector.

Section 6 (2) of the Petroleum Products Act 2016 clearly stipulate that a person SHALL NOT perform petroleum products supply operations without obtaining a Licence.

Over the years the Authority, together with its partners, have worked to increase access to fuel stations in The Gambia, especially in the Greater Banjul Area.

It is very worrysome that some mechants are engaged in illegal vending of fuel within residential areas and owners of tanker trucks are also engaged in delivering large quantities of fuel to these illegal facilties.

On the 3rd of August 2021, a major fire accident happened in such a facility in the village of Jalanbang in Brikama. This resulted in the loss of both life and property. Earlier a similar incident happened in Old Yundum in 2020, also resulting in the loss of life.

Whilst PURA and its stakeholders will continue to monitor and restrict such activities we cannot overemphasize that it is both un-lawful and extremely dangerous to install storage tanks or store large amount of fuel in residences, both in storage tanks or in multiple 20-litre containers. The maximum allowable own use installation shall not exceed 200L as per the HSE Regulations 2020.

Equally, it is unlawful for any transporter to load and unload from facilities that do not possess a valid Licence as required by theTransportation of Petroleum Products Regulaiton 2018.

ALL THOSE INVOVLED IN THESE ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES ARE HEREBY ORDERED TO IMMEDIATELY CEASE THE ILLEGAL OPERATIONS

The Authority will carry out enforcement action against all storage and vending of fuel located inside homes as well as against any fuel station taking supplies from illegal sources. Vendors and fuel peddlers selling fuel from residences or garages may have the fuel seized and be prosecuted.

The Authority urges members of the public, all Alkalos and neighbours to stay vigilant and to report suspected cases of non - compliance to PURA ( call 148).

PURA- Working Towards Equity in Development, through Professionalism and Partnership.