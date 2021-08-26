Cameroon: Vesicovaginal Fistula - Restoring Hope to Ostracised Women

The United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA in 2018 committed to bear the entire cost of surgery and postpartum care of those suffering from the condition. By signing an agreement with the Vesiovaginal Fistula Centre of Ngaoundere Protestant Hospital in Ada

According to the 2018 Demographic and Health Survey, DHS, as many as 18,000 women in Cameroon suffer from Vesicovaginal Fistula, VVF. This is a condition that turns victims overnight into outcasts - even among their own family members. And in society in general. Especially as the cost of treatment is huge - often in hundreds of thousands of FCFA. Moreover, health facilities operating the service are few in Cameroon.

"Vesicovaginal Fistula is considered a taboo in Adamawa Region. But when patients understand there is possibility of treatment, they easily open up," explains Ngomna Pascal, a senior nurse, medical imagery technician and Discipline Master of Ngaoundere Protestant Hospital in Adamawa Region.

It for this reason that the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, in 2018 entered into an agreement with the Vesicovaginal Centre of Ngaoundere Protestant Hospital. The centre began work in 2014. The hospital belongs to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cameroon, EELC, which was founded in 1935, thanks to a partnership with Norwegian missionaries.

"For this year 2021, UNFPA requested us to operate 45 women. But given the high demand - and after consulting with UNFPA - we were given the go-ahead to operate 100 women this year. So far, we have operated 52 women since the agreement took effect," Ngomna says. A renowned obstetrics surgery centre, the Ngaoundere Vesicovaginal Fistula facility attracts patients from all over Cameroon. With a good number from neighbouring Central African Republic, CAR.

"Prior to UNFPA's sponsorship, VVF operations in our centre were paid for by patients' families. The cost was very high - at least 200,000 FCFA; added to transport fares to Ngaoundere, feeding, medication... ," Ngomna stresses. "Now, UNFPA takes charge of everything. They even distribute food rations and offer money for patients' upkeep while they recover in hospital," he notes.

Through the project, hospital medical staff were trained by the VVF Centre's obstetrics surgeon. UNFPA also refurbished and equipped three buildings in the VVF Centre, and constructed another. There is a cable television viewing centre offered by UNFPA where patients can while away time and also learn. The VVF Centre now boasts enough qualified staff and fairly good equipment, Ngomna acknowledges. "We prefinance treatment and produce receipts before reimbursement by UNFPA. And this does not always happen fast," Ngomna raises as a hitch.

Despite the project's laudable achievements since 2018, it will unfortunately come to an end this year 2021. With the VVF Centre expected to go back to the former practice of charging patients for the costly treatment. "We would like to see the project continue as long as possible. Most families cannot afford the 200,000 FCFA, 300,000 FCFA, 400,000 FCFA and even 500,000 FCFA required for the treatment - as the case may be. We would therefore like the project to be extended," Pascal Ngomna implores.