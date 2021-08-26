Cameroon: Maternal Mortality, Morbidity - Health Facilities As One Another's Keepers

25 August 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Under the Maternal, Newborn and Infant Health Support Project, Obstetrics and Newborn Emergency Care, SUNU networks were created in 2020 by Adamawa Regional health authorities to encourage women to consult and deliver in hospital.

According to the 2018 Demographic and Health Survey, DHS, maternal mortality in Cameroon remains high. Adamawa Region recorded 96 deaths per 1,000 live births as against the national average of 80 deaths per 1,000 live births. In an effort to reverse the trend, government in 2018 launched the Maternal, Newborn and Infant Health Support Project, MNIHSP.

The three-year project (2018-2021) is implemented with the technical support of the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF and the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA. Financed by the Islamic Development Bank, IsDB, the project covers 35 health districts in the Far North, North, Adamawa, East and Centre Regions.

In order to boost the project's success, the Adamawa Regional Delegation of Public Health in 2020 set up two Obstetrics and Newborn Emergency Care, SUNU networks. They encourage women to consult and deliver in hospital. Funded by UNFPA, SUNU targets women of child-bearing age, pregnant women and newborn babies. The region is divided into two SUNU networks - Ngaoundere Rural and Banyo Health Districts - each with a population of 500,000 people in respect of international SUNU standards.

"Our aim is to reduce morbidity and mortality amongst women of child-bearing age. Women in Adamawa are generally reluctant to go to hospital. They end up delivering at home because their husbands do not want them to consult where they will have to undress before male staff," explains Etamanyo Flora Ebob, Assistant Medical Officer, Ngaoundere Rural Health District/District Focal Point for Reproductive Health.

"We want officials of basic health facilities to carry out their primary duties by referring complicated pregnancies to designated subdivisional medical centres where the women can receive surgery and deliver safely," explains, Daouda, Focal Point for Reproductive Health with the Adamawa Regional Delegation of Public Health.

"We have not yet evaluated the project, but we can already observe that more pregnant women are now referred by local integrated health centres to designated subdivisional medical centres with medical doctors," Daouda notes. "Prior to 2019, the percentage of women who attended antenatal clinic in four health facilities in Ngaoundere Rural Health District - excepting Mbei - was about 60 per cent. With sustained sensitisation of traditional rulers, more women now consult in hospitals," Etamanyo discloses.

According to her, 90 per cent of women now attend antenatal clinic in project health centres. Similarly, there has been an increase in delivery rates. "Before 2019, Wack Integrated Health Centre in Mbei Subdivision, Vina Division, had about three deliveries a month. Now, the health centre sees 10 deliveries a week," Etamanyo announces with a smile.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X