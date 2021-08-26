Cameroon: Maternal Mortality, Morbidity - Health Facilities As One Another's Keepers

Under the Maternal, Newborn and Infant Health Support Project, Obstetrics and Newborn Emergency Care, SUNU networks were created in 2020 by Adamawa Regional health authorities to encourage women to consult and deliver in hospital.

According to the 2018 Demographic and Health Survey, DHS, maternal mortality in Cameroon remains high. Adamawa Region recorded 96 deaths per 1,000 live births as against the national average of 80 deaths per 1,000 live births. In an effort to reverse the trend, government in 2018 launched the Maternal, Newborn and Infant Health Support Project, MNIHSP.

The three-year project (2018-2021) is implemented with the technical support of the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF and the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA. Financed by the Islamic Development Bank, IsDB, the project covers 35 health districts in the Far North, North, Adamawa, East and Centre Regions.

In order to boost the project's success, the Adamawa Regional Delegation of Public Health in 2020 set up two Obstetrics and Newborn Emergency Care, SUNU networks. They encourage women to consult and deliver in hospital. Funded by UNFPA, SUNU targets women of child-bearing age, pregnant women and newborn babies. The region is divided into two SUNU networks - Ngaoundere Rural and Banyo Health Districts - each with a population of 500,000 people in respect of international SUNU standards.

"Our aim is to reduce morbidity and mortality amongst women of child-bearing age. Women in Adamawa are generally reluctant to go to hospital. They end up delivering at home because their husbands do not want them to consult where they will have to undress before male staff," explains Etamanyo Flora Ebob, Assistant Medical Officer, Ngaoundere Rural Health District/District Focal Point for Reproductive Health.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We want officials of basic health facilities to carry out their primary duties by referring complicated pregnancies to designated subdivisional medical centres where the women can receive surgery and deliver safely," explains, Daouda, Focal Point for Reproductive Health with the Adamawa Regional Delegation of Public Health.

"We have not yet evaluated the project, but we can already observe that more pregnant women are now referred by local integrated health centres to designated subdivisional medical centres with medical doctors," Daouda notes. "Prior to 2019, the percentage of women who attended antenatal clinic in four health facilities in Ngaoundere Rural Health District - excepting Mbei - was about 60 per cent. With sustained sensitisation of traditional rulers, more women now consult in hospitals," Etamanyo discloses.

According to her, 90 per cent of women now attend antenatal clinic in project health centres. Similarly, there has been an increase in delivery rates. "Before 2019, Wack Integrated Health Centre in Mbei Subdivision, Vina Division, had about three deliveries a month. Now, the health centre sees 10 deliveries a week," Etamanyo announces with a smile.