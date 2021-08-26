Rwanda: FERWAFA Okays Teams to Train Out of Residential Camps

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has revised guidelines for the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic, which now allows teams to train and play in matches while staying at their respective residences.

However, players will continue being tested before each game.

Since October 2020, when multi-sport games resumed in Rwanda after many months without any sporting activity taking place, teams were required to stay in residential camp until the end of last season's league campaign.

The revised guidelines for the prevention of the coronavirus pandemic approved by FERWAFA before the start of the 2021/22 season, allow each team to train or participate in competitions while out of residential camp.

The new rule states that, "putting a team in a camp together is not mandatory. However, the team that wants to put the players and staff together in camp will first inform FERWAFA where it plans to hold it."

The article further adds that rapid tests for coronavirus will be taken before every training session.

Each team will test players and staff at least three hours before a matchday and submit their results to the FERWAFA Secretariat.

FERWAFA also clarified that no decision has been made on whether fans will be allowed in stadiums.