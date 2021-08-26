Liberia: 'Weah's Associates Will Dump Him' - Cleric

A Liberian cleric, Rev. George Flomo Jr. said close confidant of president George M. Weah will dump him soon if care is not taken.

According to Rev. Flomo, President George Weah needs to be careful with those of his associates who are heading key positions within the Government and others Agencies. He did not give any name of his associates.

Rev. George Flomo Jr. said if he is not careful and do away with friendship and family line in governing the country, it will affect him.

Speaking to our reporter over the Weekend following his induction as principal of the Greater Outreach Christian Academy in Paynesville, Rev. Flomo said most of the alleged corrupt acts within the Weah led Government have the propensity to discourage investors and international donors. According to him, they are linked either directly or indirectly.

He further disclosed that some of those whose actions are clear factors that have affected his administration are, US$25M MOP up exercises by the Minister of Finance Development Planning, Samuel Tweah, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill who allegedly spent unspecified amount of United States Dollars on his late mother's grave.

The Liberia preacher also attributed President Weah's shortcomings as his inability to take critical action against them.

The Liberian cleric furthered that the Chairman of the ruling party CDC Mulubah Molu linked President Weah to alleged corruption and immoral acts by saying that President Weah, whenever he solicits support for the country aboard, he (President Weah) diverted it into his personal use, and provided jobs for his lovers without the president taking action including government officials not working in the interest of the Liberian people.

Rev. Flomo further said it is sad for government officials to engage in building houses during these challenging times when their salaries and benefits cannot afford them to build such compounds; if they are not diverting those funds and other benefits that Liberian are to enjoy .

He used the event to call on President Weah to do away with friendship in his government and take some critical decisions on those who are not working in the interest of the Liberian people.

0 113

Share