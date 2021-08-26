Tanzania: Yanga to Face Zanaco On 'Mwananchi Day'

Dar es Salaam — Football giants Young Africans will on Sunday unveil their newly recruited players for the Mainland Tanzania Football League, African Champions league and the Azam Federation Cup competition when they play against Zambian side Zanaco FC.

Zanaco is expected to arrive in the country a day before the encounter which will be graced by Congolese musician Koffi Olomide at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

The new players have been recruited purposely to clinch the Mainland Tanzania Premier League title which the Jangwani side last won four seasons with arch-rivals Simba Sports Club posting victories at their expense.

The new players include 11 who joined the club ahead of the next league season such as Fiston Mayele, Djuma Shaaban, Jesus Moloko - who are from DR Congo's top side AS Vita, Heritier Makambo ( Horoya AC, Guinea) and Eric Johora from Agle Noir of Burundi.

Yanga's other new faces are leftback David Bryson who is from Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC),goalkeeper Djigui Diarra who is from Stade Malien , midfielder Khalid Aucho from El Makasa of Egypt.

Thera are also central defender Yannick Bangala (FAR Rabat, Morocco); former Biashara Mara United striker Yusuph Athuman and attacking midfielder Dickson Ambundo from Dodoma Jiji FC.

The Jangwani club will also introduce new backroom staff to assist head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

However, Yanga will miss some of new players due to the national team commitment. The players are Mukoko Tonombe, Diarra, Aucho, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Feisal Salum, Ramadhan Kabwili, Zawadi Mauya and Dickson Job.

The club's hierarchy says activities will start at 10am and urged the club's supporters and fans to turn up at the stadium to mark the 'Mwananchi Day'.

"Most of the preparations have been completed, and the day would be spiced up with lots of thrills. It is a memorable day for all the club's fans and other sports stakeholders in general," said Yanga's spokesperson Hassan Bumbuli.