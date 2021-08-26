Zimbabwe: FIFA Open Window of Hope

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, yesterday opened a window of hope the Warriors could get their United Kingdom-based stars, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, next month.

The world football governing body's boss has personally intervening to try and resolve the crisis.

There has been concern a number of players, like Marvelous Nakamba, could be barred from travelling for the qualifiers, because of the Covid-19 regulations, in the UK.

The regulations could have forced them into a 10-day quarantine, on their return, from national duty.

Nakamba was named in the Warriors squad, for the two games, which was released yesterday.

"I have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appealed for the necessary support, in particular, so players are not deprived of the opportunity of representing their countries in qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup, which is one of the ultimate honours for a professional footballer," Infantino said in a statement.

"I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government for the final stages of the Euro 2020 be implemented for the upcoming international matches.

"Now, I am urging everyone to ensure the release of international players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"I am calling on a show of solidarity from every member association, every league, and every club, to do what is both right and fair for the global game.

"Many of the best players in the world compete in leagues in England and Spain, and we believe these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world."

ZIFA have said they have been engaging FIFA, and some England-based clubs, for the release of key Warriors players.

The squad announced yesterday, led by captain Knowledge Musona, features a host of England-based players like Nakamba, who plays for Premiership side Aston Villa.

Lower-tier English Football League players Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town) and David Moyo of Hamilton Academical in Scotland Championship, were also named in the squad.

"We are engaging all clubs that have intimated that they are going to withhold players, hoping they will fulfil their obligations to release players as stated in the regulations on the status and transfer of players," said ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela.

"We are confident that the team that we will eventually come up with will still represent the nation with pride and compete to the best of their abilities as true Warriors."

Zimbabwe, and many other countries who have players based in the UK, were facing crisis of huge proportions.

This follows the collective decision by the EPL sides, not to release players for international matches, played in red-list countries.

The decision could have affected nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs, who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries next month.

The League announced on Tuesday a blanket ban for the September fixtures, amid frustration players who travelled to red-list countries, would need to observe a 10-day quarantine, upon their return.

The clubs were not happy this would rule their players out of some key league and cup games.

The issue was also discussed at the ZIFA board meeting on Tuesday.

Gwesela said they were banking on the assurances from FIFA.

"The Executive Committee was also notified that they were challenges in the release of players by some Clubs in the United Kingdom," he said in a statement.

"The Association is making frantic efforts for these players to be released for national duty.

"We have been assured by FIFA that the global football governing body is firm in the interpretation and implementation of its decisions and rules.

"The release of the national team players is mandatory for all clubs for this September 2021 window.

"The clubs are fully aware of the FIFA regulations and the consequences of non-compliance with the applicable regulatory framework."

Zimbabwe are set to host South Africa at the National Sports Stadium, next Friday, and then travel to Ethiopia for a date against the Walya Antelopes on September 7.

ZIFA also revealed they have not encountered problems with the availability of France-based pair of Marshall Munetsi and Tino Kadewere.

The Warriors squad is exclusively made up of foreign-based players.

Locals had no chance since domestic football is currently off due to the Covid-19 lockdown rules.

The inclusion of Warriors vice-captain Ovidy Karuru, and defender Jimmy Dzingai, who both are currently unattached to any club, has stirred debate on social media.

"The international break begins on 30 August (next Monday) and players are expected to begin arriving on the day.

"We are still hopeful that all players will be available for the matches despite the adverse position taken by the English Premier League to bar players from fulfilling the national assignments citing England's stringent quarantine regulations," said Gwesela.

Zimbabwe squad

GOALKEEPERS: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants) Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars) Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

DEFENDERS: Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo) Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United) Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth) Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns) Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic) Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana) Jimmy Dzingai (Unattached) Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi)

MIDFIELDERS: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United) Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV) Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Tafadzwa Rusike, Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC) Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu) Ovidy Karuru (Unattached)

STRIKERS: Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates) Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon) David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town) Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai) Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town)