Zimbabwe: 1 Million More Doses Arrive

Zimbabwe is set to accelerate its vaccination programme after taking delivery of one million more Sinovac vaccines on Tuesday.

So far, Government has purchased over nine million doses.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro received the vaccines on behalf of the Government.

"We have received yet another consignment of our vaccines, and this is part of the 12 million vaccine doses that were bought by the Government from the money that was set aside by his Excellency Dr E.D Mnangagwa," said Dr Mangwiro.

"Today, we have received a million doses from Sinovac, and they will add to the 1,5 million doses we received over the weekend."