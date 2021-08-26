Zimbabwe: Chevrons Eye Irish Redemption

THE Chevrons are eyeing redemption when they get their tour of Ireland up and running, tomorrow, in the T20I series at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, in Dublin.

The tour, which had been postponed more than twice, finally gets underway with five T20Is, and three One Day Internationals.

The ODI series form the 2023 World Cup Super League.

The T20I records between the two countries stand evenly balanced -- they have played a single series, in 2019, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

But, the upcoming five matches are of particular interest to the hosts, who are preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup, in October.

The Irish have invested a lot of time, and resources, in the last few months.

But, for Zimbabwe, it's about rediscovering their winning formula, following a depressing run of results, in the past few months.

Craig Ervine will lead Zimbabwe, as part of Zimbabwe Cricket's rotation policy, when it comes to the captaincy, of the limited-overs team.

Young players, who showed potential in the Chevrons' recent assignments, like Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers and Milton Shumba, are also part of the side.

The two teams will engage in the ODI series, between September 8 and 13.

The ODIs are part of the ICC World Cup Super League, which is part of the qualification pathway, to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The teams will play eight three-match series each, four at home and four away.

Each team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie, no result or abandonment.

Zimbabwe have played six Super League matches to date, won one and lost five and sit bottom of the 13-team table with 10 points.

Ireland have 35 points, from 12 games, after big wins against South Africa and England.

Zimbabwe will also tour Scotland, for three T20Is in Edinburgh, between September 15 and 19.

Cricket Ireland have named two squads, led by Andrew Balbirnie, for the limited overs series.

Senior player, William Porterfield, has also returned to the ODI mix after sustaining a finger injury, in the South Africa series.

Zimbabwe Squad for Ireland & Scotland Tour

Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Ervine Craig, Jongwe Luke, Kamunhukamwe Tinashe, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Musakanda Tarisai, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Taylor Brendan, Tiripano Donald, Williams Sean