Zimbabwe: Mtausi-Gwaradzimba Added to Hockey Squad

FOLLOWING the announcement of the women's Under-21 squad by Hockey Association of Zimbabwe, coach Tendayi Maredza wants to continue from where they left off, in their preparations for the qualifiers.

The Women's Junior World Cup is set from December 5 to 16 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Maredza revealed they have added just one player, Mazvita Mtausi-Gwaradzimba.

"It is an advantage, because we have been working with these players but we just need to make sure we get the proper preparations, and training, because it's a different ball game," said Maredza.

"Mazvita was part of the original squad, for the qualifiers, but then she pulled out because she had exams, during the time we were supposed to be training, and preparing to go.

"Now, that things have changed, we have added her back into the squad.

"She is a good player, we went with her to the qualifiers for the Junior Youth Olympics in Algeria and she was also part of the Zimbabwe Under-18 team.

"We have added her into the squad, to give her a chance and, if she does play well, maybe, she will make the team."

The Under-21 women's side qualified for the global event, based on their previous performance at the Junior Africa Cup, where they were runners-up, in 2016.

Africa Hockey Federation used previous rankings, following the cancellation of the Junior Africa Cup, which had been scheduled for August in Windhoek, Namibia, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The continental event was supposed to serve as a qualifier for the Junior World Cup. With the Level Four lockdown extended, Maredza said they were in a difficult situation.

"So, with the country still under Level Four lockdown, it means we can only train if we go into a bubble.

"But, financially, that's costly for us because we need to pay for where we stay, and the food, and also pay for the astro turf.

Women's U-21 Training Squad

Alexei Terblanche, Carla Goodinson, Courtney Lowe, Georgia Allardice, Gugulethu Sibanda, Hayley Clark, Jenna Mathieson, Jorja Jones, Khanyisile Mzizi, Lillian Pope, Marisa Marques, Mazvita Mtausi-Gwaradzimba, Mercedes Beekes, Mufaro Mazambani, Mutsa Bera, Natalie Terblanche, Rumbidzai Zimuto, Simone Herbst, Stembile Chikoore, Tatenda Maswera, Taya Trivella, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Tyla Falkenberg, Victoria Janda.