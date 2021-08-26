Uganda: Family of Businessman Shot Dead in Rwanda Demand Body, Compensation

Ms Jane Tukahirwa, 25, a widow to the Ugandan businessman that was allegedly shot dead by Rwandan security operatives on August 18- has asked the Rwandan government to "release the body for burial and also compensate her because the deceased was the sole breadwinner."

Mr Justus Kabagambe alias Kadogo, 25, a resident of Rutare Village, Bigaga Parish, Butanda Sub-county in Kabale District was reportedly shot dead on Wednesday last week at around 10pm at Kitovu Cell, Bukwasuri Parish, Kivuye Sub-county, Burera District in Rwanda which is about half a kilometre from the Uganda-Rwanda border- for allegedly smuggling crude alcohol and some cosmetics.

"It's almost one week since my husband was shot dead in Rwanda. The family has not received his body for burial and Rwandan local authorities confirmed having the body. As a close member in the deceased's family, I want his body repatriated and the Rwandan government should compensate us," Ms Tukahirwa said Tuesday afternoon.

Ms Tukahirwa said "there were other options such as arresting and prosecuting him instead of shooting him dead as if he was carrying firearms."

She told Daily Monitor that the deceased left her with two children that require support to be able to meet the basic necessities.

Butanda Sub-county, LCIII chairman Mr Bannet Champion said that he has already informed the Kabale City authorities on the family demands.

"I am sure they will inform the Ugandan ministry of foreign affairs about the deceased's family members' pleas for possible engagement with the Rwandan authorities over the same matter," Mr Champion said.

The Member of Parliament for Ndorwa West constituency in Kabale District where the deceased hails from, Mr David Bahati who also doubles as the state minister for Trade and Industry on Tuesday evening said:

"The two governments are in touch over the matter and the body of the deceased shall soon be repatriated for burial. I am not aware of the compensation issues being raised by the family members," Mr Bahati said.

Mr Kabagambe is now the sixth Ugandan to be shot dead in Rwanda since authorities in the nation barred cross border trade with Uganda in March 2019.

In past ceremonies of repatriating bodies of Ugandans shot in Rwanda, Kigali authorities claimed that "those killed were either violent, resisting arrest or attempting to injure Rwandan security operatives that accused them of smuggling goods into their country (Rwanda)."