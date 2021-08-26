Nigeria: Covid-19 - Third Wave Rages As Nigeria Records Seven Deaths, 637 New Cases

Lagos, the epicentre of the disease recorded more than half of the infection tally for the day with 322 cases.

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has continued its rage in Nigeria claiming seven lives again on Wednesday with 637 new infections.

According to an update on its Facebook page Wednesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new infections were recorded across 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre noted that Wednesday's new cases raised Nigeria's total infections to 188,880 while the fatality toll now stands at 2,288.

It added that a total of 17,210 Nigerians are currently down with the disease nationwide.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that more than half of the daily infections in Nigeria on Wednesday were recorded in Lagos, the nation's epicentre of the disease.

The commercial city reported 322 cases while Rivers State and Edo State in the South-south followed with 70 and 54 cases to rank second and third respectively.

Delta State recorded 34 infections to rank fourth on the chart, while Akwa-Ibom also in the South-south and Kwara in the North-central registered 31 cases each.

The FCT recorded 29 cases, followed by three states in the South-eest, Ekiti State with 17 cases, Ogun State, 14 and Osun State with 10 cases.

Kebbi State in the North-west recorded eight cases, while Cross River in the South-South reported five cases, followed by Plateau and Taraba with three cases each.

Kaduna State and Bayelsa State recorded two cases each, followed by Benue, Enugu and Kano States recording one case each, as the states with the lowest number for the day.

According to the NCDC, of the over 188,000 total cases, 169,382 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

The centre added that Nigeria has tested over 2,727,834 samples out of its estimated 200 million population.