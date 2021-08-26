Tunisia: Workers' Party Criticises Extension of Exceptional Measures

Tunis/Tunisia — The Workers' Party said the extension of the exceptional measures is "a new episode" in the "coup process" undertaken by Kais Saied last July 25,

«The President is monopolising all the powers,» the party said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The extension of exceptional measures allows the Head of State to continue monopolising legislative, executive and judicial powers without being subject to any control.

«Saied continues to maintain mystery around the steps that will be taken in the future,» the statement added.

The President is «selling dreams» to the workers and the less fortunate, especially the young, while he reassures employers and foreign regional and international forces with interests in Tunisia, the Party warned. It decried a «flagrant interference of these forces in the country's affairs."

The Workers' party also denounced the President's method in appointing and dismissing officials, particularly in the security sector and the administration.

«He intervenes in judicial matters and gradually involves the military institution in political life, besides house arrest measues,» the party indicated.

It also stressed the need to dissolve the Parliament and to prosecute all those involved in various crimes.

«It is imperative to investigate corruption, terrorism and parallel security crimes in a fair and legal way, without infringing on freedoms,» it stressed.