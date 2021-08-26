Tunisia: Officials At Ministry of Economy, Finance and Investment Support Dismissed

25 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Tunisia Investment Authority (TIA), Beligh Ben Soltane, Director General of the «Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations» (CDC), Bouthaina Ben Yaghlane and Director General of Taxes Sami Zoubeidi have been dismissed, announced the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Investment Support.

The ministry added, in a statement Wednesday, it was also decided to relieve advisers to the former Minister of Economy, Finance and Investment Support, Mohamed Kraiem Marzouk, Mohamed Ali Aziza and Mohamed Ouahada, of duty.

