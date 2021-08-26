Tunisia: Djerba Francophone Summit - Opportunity for Business Operators to Make Their Voices Heard - Majoul

Tunis/Tunisia — The Francophonie Summit in Djerba, which will be held on November 20 and 21, will offer Francophone entrepreneurs the opportunity to appeal to political leaders to intensify efforts to give the economic component its rightful place, President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (French: UTICA) Samir Majoul said Wednesday.

He was speaking at the closing of the Meeting of Francophone Entrepreneurs held on August 24 and 25 in Paris, the UTICA said in a statement.

Such an appeal must highlight the importance of mechanisms that guarantee the security of trade and investment in the Francophone area, as well as the optimal exploitation of all the advantages offered by this sector, Majoul added.

He cited the high level of expertise of the workforce, the financing capacities and mastery of technology.

The Paris Meeting of Francophone Entrepreneurs was held in anticipation of the Djerba Summit, scheduled for next November 20, 21 which will feature an international business summit.

Majoul listed the economic activities to be developed, namely pharmaceutical industries, agriculture, food industries, public works and intelligent industries, according to the same statement.

Majoul also stressed the need to guarantee free mobility of people and goods in the Francophone area, calling on business leaders operating in this sector to participate massively in the Djerba meeting in order to help bolster the economic dimension in the relations between Francophone countries.

President of the French employers' organisation Géoffroy Roux de Bézieux, for his part, reviewed the outcome of the Meeting of Francophone Entrepreneurs, deeming it successful.

Efforts will continue in the Djerba Summit, with a view to creating a structural framework grouping the francophone employers' organisations.