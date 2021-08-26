Tunisia: I Watch 'Concerned' About Continued Closure of INLUUC Headquarters

25 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — I Watch organisation voiced concern over the continued closure of the headquarters of the National Anti-Corruption Authority (INLUCC) and the suspension of its activities since August 20, warning against «the risks whistleblowers may run."

The suspension of INLUCC's activities will automatically prevent the examination of whistleblowers' requests for protection and the fight against acts of retaliation, such as dismissal, or the refusal to renew a contract or to grant a promotion, I Watch said in a statement Wednesday.

The organisation recalled that it had warned against the «slow pace» of the INLUCC's work in examining applications for protection and the failure to respect the deadlines stipulated by law, which has exposed many whistleblowers to «pressure» and «harassment.»

These threats sometimes reached the point of physical or moral aggression or threats against whistleblowers or their relatives.

«Necessary protection measures must be put in place for the benefit of whistleblowers who had the courage to report corruption and who are now facing the risk of retaliation,» I Watch added.

Security forces, on August 20, evacuated and shutdown the INLUCC headquarters at the Berges du Lac and the Authority's office in Belvedere (Tunis).

President Kais Saied issued a presidential decree on the same day dismissing INLUCC's secretary-general Anouar Ben Hassen, who had been entrusted with caretaking in June.

I Watch is an anti-corruption NGO founded in March 2011 aiming at enhancing and fighting corruption.

