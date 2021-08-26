Tunisia: Covid-19 - the Scientific Committee Recommends Keeping Land Border Crossings Closed (Jalila Ben Khelil)

Tunis/Tunisia — The scientific committee to fight the coronavirus, on Wednesday, recommended the continued closure of land border crossings to prevent the spread of the pandemic, said, committee member Jalila Ben Khelil.

Speaking to TAP, she added that the committee believes that the improvement of the pandemic situation in the country requires further implementation of measures to avoid the emergence of cases of infection with a new variant of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health has imposed drastic measures including 10-day mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated inbound travellers, said Ben Khelil.

The application of these measures came into effect since Wednesday at airports and seaports, she said.

However, these measures are not yet applied at land border crossings, given the lack of resources, with the need to transfer tens of thousands of travellers to mandatory quarantine spaces, said the same source.