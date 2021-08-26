Tunisia: Sfax Sees 7 More Deaths of Coronavirus, 123 Additional Positive Cases

25 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Local Health Directorate in Sfax, on Wednesday, announced seven deaths of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours and 244 positive tests among 1,135 carried out, i.e. a 21,49 % positivity rate.

The number of infections in the region has risen to 52,576 since the outbreak, including 1,593 fatalities and 49,651 recoveries.

The Hedi Chaker Hospital currently accommodates 215 patients, including 30 in intensive care, while 56 other patients are receiving treatment in private clinics in the region.

Some 551,767 vaccine doses have been administered in Sfax since the launch of the vaccination campaign in mid-March.

