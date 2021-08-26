Namibia: Swapo Wins Katima By-Election

26 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

SWAPO Party candidate Kennedy Simasiku won the Katima Mulilo Urban Constituency by-election on Wednesday night, after securing 1 557 votes.

A total number of 3002 votes were cast, whereby Gibson Nkando who was an independent candidate got 417 votes, Lynnette Malipa from Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) got 296 votes and Mweti Matengu from Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) got 294 votes.

The other candidates Chripher Simasiku from the National Democratic Party (NDP) and Poniso Miller, an independent candidate, got 282 and 156 votes respectively.

Electoral Commission of Namibia returning officer Macbeth Machana declared Simasiku as the winner and said there were only six spoiled ballots.

