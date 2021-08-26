Nigeria: CBN to Raise $2bn for Girl Child Education Towards SDG4

26 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, has pledged to raise over $2 billion to increase and improve girl child education in the country in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-4 of the United Nations.

The Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this at the Diamond Jubilee celebration and book presentation by the former CBN Governor, Mallam Sanusi Lamido, in Lagos.

In his keynote address, Emefiele said: "I have the responsibility to raise at least $2 billion in the next five years. I did say five years is too far. I promise that we will do our best to ensure that we raise more than $2 billion for this project."

He mentioned that the bankers committee has also agreed to support the girl child project, adding that the apex bank will see to the judicious utilisation of the raised funds for the project.

Continuing, he said: " The bankers committee will make contributions and it will be substantial towards achieving the project of resolving the challenge of the girl child.

"Be that as it may, I also would commend those who have been taking the responsibility and we will work with you so that the funds are managed judiciously for the purpose they are met and I can assure you on my honour that the funds will be used judiciously."

Speaking, Sanusi disclosed that one of the reasons for presenting the book titled, "For the Good of the Nation; Essays and Perspectives", was to raise funds to support his project on creating quality education for the girl child in the country.

He also noted that the only way to remove the bottlenecks limiting girl child education is through traditional and religious institutions.

He said:"With this book and this collection of articles, one can see my love for this country and my anger that we are where we are."

