Zimbabwe: Spotlight On Bako At Pietermaritzburg Series

Collin Matiza — Sports Editor

THE spotlight will once again fall on Zimbabwean rider, Emmanuel Bako, in the fourth round of the 2021 Cannabis Energy Drink and TRP Distributors South African National Motocross Championship series in Pietermaritzburg, on Saturday.

The championship is finally back on track, as the series heads for Thunder Valley.

Fourteen-year-old Bako, who will be competing in the 85cc Pro Mini Class, will be fighting for the top step on the podium, with a number of talented, young South African bikers.

KTM's Trey Cox, Husqvarna rider Jordan van Wyk and Bako's Gas Gas, are split by three points, in the 85cc Pro Mini title chase.

Bako will head to Thunder Valley, oozing with confidence, after having warmed-up for this Saturday's race meeting, by winning the 85cc Pro Mini Class, during a regional event at Phakisa, Welkom, last weekend.

He swept aside a strong field of 14 riders, to emerge as the top dog with the maximum 50 points, ahead of two South African riders, Aiden Saffy and Louis Mostert.

Bako's cousin, Munyaradzi, came seventh.

There was also a dance, with the big boys in the 125cc Class, and Bako was all smiles as he shared first place, with one of South Africa's top senior riders, Wiaan du Plooy.

They both amassed 45 points, in the two heats.

Bako's father and manager, Brighton, said his son was brimming with confidence ahead of this weekend's event at Thunder Valley.

"Emmanuel is just itching to get back on the track this weekend, after his brilliant performances in the two classes at Phakisa, where he was in a class of his own, especially in the 85cc Pro Mini Class.

"He is certainly the rider to beat, in the same class, in which he will once again take to the track against his main rivals in the 85cc Class, Trey Cox and Jordan van Wyk.

"There won't be any margin for error, for these three riders," sad 'Brighton.

The 2021 South African National Motocross Championship series began at Terra Topia in Gauteng before heading to Rover in Nelson Mandela Bay in April and Phakisa, Welkom in May.

This weekend's KZN fourth round will be followed by a round at Chestnut Park in Gauteng on September 18, before heading to Bloemfontein on October 23 and then it's back to Gauteng for the final at Legends Motocross Park.