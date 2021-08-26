Liberia: Lisee Donates Items to Pleebo Health Center

Maryland County — Amidst COVID-19 cases in Maryland County, the Liberian Institute for Sustainable Economic Empowerment or LiSEE has donated non-food items to the Pleebo Health Center in Maryland electoral district#2 to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The items which include; detergent powder soap, clora, and nose masks, among others, were donated to the health center on Monday, August 23, 2021, in a ceremony attended by health workers, Pleebo City Mayor Wellington Kyen, Maryland county youth president Thomas Kume, and LiSEE Executive Director Isaac T. Dweh.

Speaking during the presentation, Director Isaac T. Dweh said, the gesture is the organization's way of buttressing government efforts, being fully aware of challenges the center faces as a result of population increase in the district, leading to a rise in health cases at the health center.

Mr. Dweh said his organization deems it necessary to work along with the Pleebo health center in the district to provide the items after the survey shows the availability of some of these items pose a challenge to the health facility.

"So before we go further, we want to, first of all, appreciate the government for the support to the district health center including the health workers for the hard work to our people in the district, knowing the number of persons that access health care at this health center on daily basis", he said.

"Therefore, OIC David, Mayor and the youth people president, the Liberia Institute for Sustainable and Economic Empowerment has come to give the Pleebo health center these items which include; 1 cartoon of tile soap, 14 bottles of clora, and several nose masks, among others."

He added the items are the organization's initial contribution to the Pleebo health center, having earlier identified with citizens in Grand Kru County immediately after it was established.

Mr. Dweh explained that LiSEE was founded in 2019, when the world specifically Liberia, saw herself in an economic disaster as a result of Covid-19 that has strongly engulfed the entire world.

He said the institute is a not-for-profit organization that was founded in Garraway District, Grand Kru County in December 2019.

"During this time, our health system was seen and is still seen as weak as it lacks more manpower, hospital beds, medicines, as well as structures that will help patients."

He also noted that during the peak of the pandemic older folks who visited health facilities were allegedly abandoned just as they often face in normal life in society.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For these and other reasons, he said the organization has seen it necessary to address some of those problems which include good health care, better education, and agriculture that are posting a serious threat to citizens.

He revealed that initially the organization was named Caring for The Elderly In Liberia (CAFEL), saying the purpose at first, was to help the government cater to the needy old people in giving food.

He continued that blessedly for them but due to the government's Social Cash Transfer (SCT) program that targeted old people, the organization adapted different steps in helping people thru health, education, and agriculture which he described as key to any country's growth.

"So we feel helping our people by other means is good and we're hoping that others in and out of the country will see the need to join us in giving back to our people."

Receiving the package on behalf of the Pleebo health administration and the district, the OIC, Pleebo City Mayor, and the Maryland youth president lauded the organization for the kind gesture and assured the materials will be used for their intended purpose.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/chief-medical-officer-takes-covid-awareness-to-maryland/