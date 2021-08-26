Liberia: UL Certificates Protocol Officers

The President of the University of Liberia (UL), Rev. Prof. Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson, Jr., has awarded certificates to officers of the Protocol Department, the University of Liberia following their participation in a three-day training exercise organized by the department.

The workshop which concluded with an indoor program in the conference room of the administrative building on the university's Capitol Hill Campus Monday, 23 August 2021, was intended to enhance the department's skills and to enable team members to be more vibrant in the discharge of their duties.

Along with the protocol officers, the University of Liberia Police Officers assigned to the Office of the University President and other staff participated in the three-day training and received certificates.

During the program, Prof. Dr. Nelson expressed appreciation to the Protocol Department for the work it is doing, assuring the protocol team of his office's commitment to always give them the support they need for more of such training so as to improve their work at the university.

"When we strive for being in the top 20 in our sub-region in seven years, it means that at all levels of the university we all will keep striving for excellence at different, different institutions," said Prof. Dr. Nelson.

Earlier in a welcome remark, Madam Decontee Tubman, Director of Protocol at the University of Liberia, thanked Dr. Nelson for his office's support to the Protocol Department.

She expressed gratitude to the facilitators including the Director of Media Relations at the University of Liberia Mrs. Jani Jallah - Kollie, and a senior UL protocol officer Mr. Siafa Kemokai who served as lead facilitator of the workshop.

Mr. Rafael Reeves, Deputy Director of Protocol at the university assured Dr. Nelson that he will see some improvement in the services of the Department of Protocol because its staff had gotten enough training for another journey.