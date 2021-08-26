Liberia: AME Bishop Arrives in Liberia Today

The 121st elected and newly consecrated Bishop of the 14th Episcopal district of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, Rt. Rev. Paul J.M. Kawimbe, arrives in Liberia today, Thursday, August 26, and is expected to continue talks with local Church leaders; convene extraordinary meetings with the Board of Trustees of the Monrovia College and Industrial Training School and the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU), respectively.

According to a press release, while in Liberia, Bishop Kawimbe is also expected to tour the Jordan Agriculture Institute where the proposed College of Agriculture of AMEU is expected to be established shortly.

The Episcopal Bishop will also tour several AME Churches in the country and worship at the Eliza Turner Memorial AME Church, downtown Monrovia on Sunday, 29 August.

Bishop Kawimbe commenced a four-leg tour of the 14th Episcopal District on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, for the first time in his capacity as Bishop.

The Episcopal District encompasses Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Togo, and Benin.

There are seven (7) Annual Conferences, 135 churches in the district and a membership of about 13,000.

According to the release, Bishop Kawimbe arrived in Accra, Ghana on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, where he was expected to hold talks with leaders of the AME Church there.

"Those talks are expected to center around the growth of the Church and economic empowerment of its members, as the 14th Episcopal District remains in the pursuit of excellence. He will also be briefed on preparations being made for the holding of the 14th District Christian Education Congress and Planning meeting in Kumasi, Ghana", the release noted.

Bishop Kawimbe will return to the Republic of South Africa on Monday, August 30, 2021, fully briefed, as he prepares for a productive Episcopal sojourn in the 14th Episcopal District.