Liberia: Philadelphia Church Expresses Deep Concern Over Rape Allegation

The Philadelphia Church Ministries International Inc. ("PCMI") says it is deeply concerned and disappointed over news of the alleged rape of a young lady by one of its Senior Ministers, in the person of Apostle D. Franklin Snorton.

The Church says the news of the alleged rape, whether true or not, is unsettling because rape is unchristian and represents a betrayal of the trust reposed in a man of God to cater to God's children who are entrusted to his care to nurture and teach in the ways of the Lord.

The Church says, as a Christian Body, it does not condone any acts of violence against women/girls, children, and humanity as a whole.

Sexual abuse is in no way tolerated by the Church. These allegations are very serious and deeply disturbing.

The Church is therefore demanding and would support a thorough and complete investigation in accordance with due process of law.

Apostle D. Franklin Snorton is the senior pastor of the Philadelphia church in the city of Kakata, Margibi County.

According to the church, he has served as a minister of Jesus Christ's Gospel for over thirty (30) years with the Philadelphia Church Ministries and remained in good standing up until 'the alleged rape allegation.

Additionally, the Church says while it deems a speedy and impartial trial as cardinal, it is also concerned about the well-being of the alleged victim and extends prayers for her and her family, as well as for the family of the alleged perpetrator.

The Church asserts that since the matter was reported, the PCMI considered it a very graved allegation and initiated an internal investigation that is still ongoing. At the same time, it has been cooperating and supporting the ongoing investigation by law enforcement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Church leadership further opines that as a law-abiding Christian Institution in Liberia, it respects the Rule of Law and prays that this matter will be handled expeditiously through the legal process so that due process can be rendered and justice prevail.

It added that while the matter is unresolved, it encourages all Philadelphia Churches to continue to uphold Apostle Snorton and the alleged victim's family in prayers as this matter is being investigated.

The Church further noted that as a reputable Christian Ministry, and contrary to speculations abounding on social media and in other circles, it wishes to pursue only the rightful, proper, and legal means to adjudicate this matter for both the present and future record.

Furthermore, the Church also added that it has made no attempt and will make no attempt to take this issue from the courtroom because it remains resolute and adherent to the rule of law. The church remains prayerful that a speedy, fair, and transparent trial will lead to the right outcome and that justice will be served.

What transpired?

Apostle D. Franklin Snorton is being held for allegedly raping a 21-year-old pregnant woman.

The act allegedly occurred recently in the county when the woman, said to be a neighbor of the accused, had gone to the pastor's residence to pay an electricity bill.

According to the victim, Apostle Snorton allegedly locked her up in his house situated in Mandingo Quarter Community, Kakata, and threatened to kill her with a knife if she refused to allow him to have sex with her.