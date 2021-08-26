Zimbabwe: Govt Donates 20,000 Covid Doses to Namibia

The government says it will soon donate 20 000 Covid-19 vaccines to neighbouring Namibia, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa has confirmed.

Addressing journalists Wednesday during a Post-Cabinet media briefing Mutsvangwa said the donation would not affect the local supplies as the government has secured enough doses to cover all eligible citizens.

"In the spirit of regional cooperation and solidarity, the Government of Zimbabwe will donate 20 000 doses of vaccines to the Government of Namibia," she said.

Namibia is currently mired in its third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the surge has exposed the country's 'critically insufficient health infrastructure'.

The SADC country nation is suffering severe shortages of oxygen and a lack of staff trained to administer the gas to save Covid-19 patients' lives.

The delay or refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine has also marred the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign in Namibia.

Zimbabwe has received over one million Covid-19 donations from China, India, Russia, and Serbia.

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa added; "During the month of September, the country is expecting to receive 2.5 million doses of vaccines under direct purchase and 943 200 doses under the Covax programme.

"The nation is advised that 2.5 million doses of vaccine were received between 19 and 24 August 2021. During the month of September, the country is expecting to receive 2.5 million doses of vaccines under direct purchase, and 943 200 doses under the Covax programme.

"Government wishes to assure the nation that it has sufficient financial resources to procure all the required vaccines.

"The Chinese Government has donated another 500 000 doses, while the Serbian Government has made a donation of 30 000 Sputnik V vaccine doses.