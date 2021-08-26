Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi University of Technology Gets Campus Radio Licence

26 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) has been granted an operating licence by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) to set up a campus radio station.

The station will be known as CUT FM.

The varsity kick-started the legal process to allow the learning institution to establish a campus radio station in April, and the awarding of a licence is set to transform the media landscape in the farming and university town.

CUT public relations officer, Simba Pumhayi, who is part of the team behind the project, announced the development this week.

"On Tuesday 24 August 2021, l had to be the first person from my workplace to receive a Campus Radio Broadcasting Service Licence from the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) signalling the beginning of CUT FM Radio Station," he said.

"I was personally happy to have a team that supported me through and through. The whole team was supportive and exceptionally helpful."

The Broadcasting Services Licence was granted in terms of Section 10 of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (Chapter 12:06).

However, NewZimbabwe.com could not get finer details of the project from the university's public relations director, Musekiwa Tapera.

CUT joins another state tertiary institution, the Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) which operates a campus radio station that is accessible to the general citizenry of ancient Masvingo town.

