Kenya: All-Female Crew Ready for Machakos Rally

26 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdul Sidi

The KCB Machakos Rally will begin on Saturday with both the scrutineering of cars and drivers' official reconnaissance of the route.

Scrutineering will be done at the Kenya Motor Sports Club in Nairobi's South C, then drivers will check out the route and make their own pace notes.

The main competition will begin on Sunday morning from the rally headquarters at Lisa Park in Machakos County. Lisa Park will also host the main Service Park.

At the same time, Maxine Wahome, the sole female driver in the rally, said she is well-prepared.

"I am looking forward to the rally as it will be my third event since making my debut in the Kenya National Rally Championship series. I finished in position 23 in the KCB Safari Rally and 13th in the KCB Voi Rally which is satisfying for me in my Safaricom-sponsored Subaru Impreza," Maxine told Nation Sport.

The 24-year-old Maxine had already made a name for herself in motocross and autocross championship events before venturing into rallying.

She is navigated by Linet Ayuko in the Subaru N10 Group N car. The two are the only all-female crew in the KCB-sponsored rounds

