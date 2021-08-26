Kenya: Olympic Stars Rotich, Korir Target Glory in Lausanne Race

Olympic medallists Emmanuel Korir and Ferguson Rotich hope to make amends when they face-off for the second time in less than a week at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League Thursday night.

The two Kenyans, were favourites heading into Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on Saturday by virtue of their 1-2 exploits in men's 800m at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

However, it's Canadian, Marco Arop who reigned in Eugene, clocking 1:44.51 to win and relegate Rotich and Korir to second and third places in 1:445.02 and 1:45.05 respectively.

Arop fell in the semi-finals in Tokyo.

Korir stunned Rotich, the World 800m bronze medallist in Tokyo, clocking 1:45.06 to hand Kenya its fourth consecutive victory in the race.

Rotich settled for silver in 1:45.23 as Patryk Dobek earned bronze 1:45.39, giving Poland its first medal in the event.

Arop and Dobek will be in the rich line up that also has the 2019 World Championships 800m silver medallist Amel Tuka from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the 2016 Rio Olympics 800m champion, Clayton Murphy, who was fifth in Eugene.

Rotich, the 2021 World relay 2x2x 400m silver medallist, won in Stockholm and finished fourth in Monaco.

Korir is among 18 champions providing a mouth-watering line up in Lausanne.

Perhaps the highlight of the evening will be the women's 100m, where the second fastest woman in history, five-time Jamaican Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, will once again be out to blow away the field just like she did in Eugene on Saturday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She will face her compatriot and rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for second time in days after cruising to not only a personal best of 10.54, but also the National and Diamond League record.

It made her the second fastest woman ever in 100m, after legendary American Florence Griffith-Joyner, who topped with 10.49 set on July 16, 1988 in Indianapolis.

And just like in Tokyo, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Jackson Shericka finished second and third in 10.73 and 10.76 respectively in Eugene.

Seven of the eight Olympic finalists will take the start, including the Swiss Ajla Del Ponte and Mujinga Kambundji, who are in the form of their lives.

Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega from Ethiopia will highlight men's 3,000m that also has Olympic 1,500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and a host of Kenyans among them Nicholas Kimeli, Jacob Krop, Vincent Kibet, Abel Kipsang and Bethwell Birgen.

With Olympic 1,500m Faith Chepng'etich, who won the 1,500m race in Eugene missing in action, Continental 1,500m champion Winny Chebet is among favourites in the metric mile race.