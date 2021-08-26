Kenya: Bungoma County in Mass NHIF Registration Exercise

26 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ojamaa

The county government has embarked on a massive registration drive for the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF ).

The exercise rolled out on Tuesday in Kanduyi Sub-county and will close on September 1 in Mt Elgon Sub-county.

The exercise, a collaboration between the county government, the Ministry of Health and NHIF, will see at least 34,000 households benefit from the free medical insurance.

According to the 2019 National Census, Bungoma County has a total of 345,000 households with 170,000 of them categorised as poor.

Scale up access

Under the scheme, 755 poor households in each of the 45 wards will be enlisted to NHIF. The initiative will see the head of the family, the spouse and their children under 18 years registered. With an average of 4.6 people per household, an estimated 156,000 stand to benefit from the cover.

This is the first phase of the agreement between counties and the national government in a bid to scale up access to healthcare.

"In the follow up to these commitments, Bungoma County is progressively recruiting more personnel towards increasing the human resource to the recommended ratio of 23 per 10,000 Population, expanding and equipping health facilities as well as provision of drugs in health centres in what is designed to ease access to health services for residents on NHIF," the county said in a brief.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X