Nigeria: NDA - Leaked Memo Confirms Daily Trust Report On Loose Fence

Kaduna — A leaked memo from Defence Headquarters on the assessment of the kidnap incident at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has confirmed Daily Trust report which revealed that the bandits may have gained access into the academy through a lose barbwire fence along the Kaduna International Airport road in Afaka.

The leaked memo, which was obtained by Daily Trust on Wednesday, revealed that the bushy areas around the officers' quarters to the fence area gave the bandits easy concealment to escape.

Daily Trust had on Wednesday reported how bandits stormed the academy around 1am and abducted one Major Dalong and killed two other officers before escaping.

The report had pointed out that a barbwire fence had been lose and might have been used by the bandits to gain entry into the institution.

While confirming this report, the leaked memo revealed that the bandits gained access when they breached the barbwire fence of the academy along the Kaduna International Airport road in Afaka.

The memo read, "Further assessment revealed that the bandit's escape route leads across the airport road to an open farm/bush area near Gidan Gado village in Afaka. The bandits are believed to have escaped either to Buruku and Maguzawa axis or the Riyawa axis in Igabi which is known as notorious bandits' hideouts.

"Consequently, there is need for a robust clearance operation along those areas. Although there is a frantic joint effort by troops and other security forces in the state with a view to rescuing the kidnapped officer.

"It is strongly suggested that the security arrangements in NDA need total overhauling, this is with a view to averting future recurrence as monitoring continues," the memo read.

The memo, however, mentioned that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor had visited the academy on August 24, over the incident.

The CDS and his entourage among them senior military officers were said to have been received at the Kaduna International Airport by the NDA commandant and other Senior Officers of the academy.