Nigeria: AIB Introduces Infographics, Animation in Air Accident Reporting

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has said before the end of the year it will introduce innovations into the final air accidents reports that will be the first of its kind in the whole world.

The AIB-N Commissioner, Mr. Akin Olateru, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a 2-day industry engagement on the review of accident reports.

He said the innovation will include report on air accidents using graphics and animations to make it simpler to understand, he said, adding that it is partnering with Saudi Arabia on the innovation.

"The ICAO has a format for reporting final reports. This includes writing thesis of hundreds of pages of the report which you also host on your website. What we want to do is to challenge the status quo. What we want is to find a better way to prevent accident reports to the public," he said.

He said the AIB is working on the Aviation Safety Centre, a one-stop centre for reporting air accidents.