Nigeria: Activities Grounded At UITH As JOHESU Joins Doctors On Strike

Ilorin — Members of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) on Wednesday embarked on an indefinite strike over nonpayment of promotion and skipping arrears.

The development is coming on the heels of the ongoing strike by members of the Association of Resident Doctors of the Teaching Hospital which has entered its third week.

JOHESU chairman at the hospital, Olutunde Oluwawumi, told journalists that members would not return to work until the management paid at least 3 years of promotion and skipping arrears.

He said the strike became necessary because the hospital management does not care about their welfare as many of them who are due for promotion have been denied.

Oluwawumi said members unanimously agreed to embark on the indefinite strike at a congress held within the hospital premises.

The members, who sang solidarity songs, displayed placards with the inscriptions including "enough of out of drugs and consumables," enough of mal-adminstration by human resources officers."

While reacting to the strike, the hospital's Head of Corporate Affairs, Olabisi Ajiboye, said the management would look into the matter with a view to addressing their grievances.