Nigeria: Atiku Should Not Contest 2023 Presidency - PDP Group

26 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

A group called the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Action 2023, has asked a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, not to contest the 2023 presidency because he has allegedly abandoned the party for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), since he lost the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election, has not yet declared his intention to re-contest in 2023, but his son, Adamu Atiku Abubakar, had confirmed that he would contest again.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, chairman of the group, Hon. Rufus Omeire, said, "It is a betrayal of trust for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to neglect the feelings and sacrifices of ordinary voters who supported him and PDP in 2019.

"Now the 2023 elections are at hand, he has returned and started politicking once again. Apparently, the only thing he is very good at, is politics.

"We think that time has come for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, to step aside and allow others, preferably the younger generation, to step forward."

The Special Adviser to Atiku on Media, Paul Ibe, neither picked his calls nor responded to WhatsApp and SMS sent to his lines for comments at the time of filing this report.

