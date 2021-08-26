Mozambique: Hidden Debts: Translator, Consultant or Unofficial Intelligence Collaborator

Maputo — One of the allegedly key participants in Mozambique's "hidden debts" scandal, Teofilo Nhangumele, admitted on Wednesday that he had obtained a residence visa for Abu Dhabi on false pretenses.

On the third day of the trial of 19 people accused of embezzlement, money-laundering and other crimes related with the "hidden debts", Nhangumele said that Jean Boustani, a key salesman for the Abu Dhabi based group Privnvest had signed a contract with him as a consultant,

But to receive the money he was promised, he had to open a bank account in Abu Dhabi. This entailed pretending to be a resident of Abu Dhabi with a bona fide job there. A visa was arranged for him in 2012 under the pretense that he was an engineer. Nhangumele denied that he had done this, and blamed Privinvest for the deception,

But this fraudulent qualification was enough for him to open a bank account, into which Privinvest paid what are delicately known as :consultancy fees", but are actually part of the bribes that Privinevest paid to Mozambicans involved in the scheme.

Sometime later in 2012 he returned to Abu Dhabi and found that the Privinvest money had indeed been deposited in his account. He did not tell the court exactly how much money was deposited.

Nhangumele said he first met Boustani at a meeting held in the Ministry of Science and Technology in Maputo where he presented the capacities of the company Abu Dhabi Mar, part of the Privinvest Group, to provide equipment for coastal protection. He said he went to the meeting to assist his friend Cipriano Mutota with communication in English. At the time, Mutota was director of the Studies and Projects Office of the State Security and Intelligence Service (SISE).

This story asks us to believe that a high ranking SISE officer, who had spent much of his career in contact with South African exiles of the African National Congress (ANC), did not have a sufficient command of English to understand the Privinvest presentation.

Nhanguimele thus enters the saga as a translator. Mutota, however, in his testimony on Tuesday, called Nhangumele an "unofficial SISE collaborator", Nhangumele preferred to call himself an "independent consultant".

He said he became the "focal point" for communications between Privinvest and SISE, in the person of Mutota.

Despite his supposedly unofficial status, Nhangumele not only attended high level meetings, but even went on Mozambican government delegations to Privinvest facilities in Germany and Abu Dhabi. He was greatly impressed with the electronic surveillance facilities of Privinvest. At its Kiel facility, in Germany, he could see satellite images of the entire Mozambican coast, and everything that was happening in the Mozambique Channel, including piracy.

"If you could see this, you would all change your minds about the project", he claimed. "I don't think many Mozambicans have seen what we saw in Kiel".

But when Nhangumele attended a meeting at the Defence Ministry in 2011 or 2012 (he told the judge he wasn't sure of the date), the then Defence Minister (and now President), Filipe Nyusi, found his attendance strange.

Shortly afterwards Mutota told Nhangumele he was being removed from the project because he was not a member of the Mozambican defence and security forces. "I got angry, and asked what would happen to the project, since it was me who did all the calculations. Mutota said he didn't know", he added

Nhangumele said Nyusi obliged him to hand over his part of the coastal protection project to Henriques Matlaba, of the Defence Ministry company, Mount Binga.

But Boustani offered Nhangumele a contract as a consultant. He was clearly on very good terms with Boustani, since he referred to him constantly as "Jean". So Nhangumele remained involved in the finances of the project, meeting with officials of the Finance Ministry and of the bank Credit Suisse,

"Although I had been removed from the Mozambican side of the project, I was still working with Boustani", he said. The excuse for Nhangumele's continued presence at Finance Ministry meetinsg was his mastery of English.

When Mutota found out that Nhangumele had received "fees", from Privuinvest, but he had received nothing, he was furious. Mutota was demanding money, and Nhangumele remarked "If I had given money to Mutota, I wouldn't be in court today".

According to Mutota, after repeated contacts with both Nhangumele and Boustani, he was promised two million dollars of Privinvest money, but only received 980,000 dollars.

Nhangumele claimed that, after his contract with Boustani expired, he had no further involvement with the Privinvest projects. He said he only heard about the most famous of the fraudulent companies financed under the "hidden debts" scheme, Ematum (Mozambique Tuna Company) through the press. "The original project had nothing to do with tuna", he told the court.