South Africa/Namibia: Magic Ladies Leave for Durban Ahead of Cosafa

Tura Magic Ladies will today leave for Durban, South Africa, ahead of their participation in the inaugural edition of the Cosafa Women's Champions League, which gets underway tomorrow.

Magic Ladies, who are in Group B alongside Zambian side Green Buffaloes and Zimbabwe's outfit Black Rhinos Queens, will make their Cosafa Women's Champions League debut on Sunday against Black Rhinos Queens before facing Buffaloes on Tuesday, 31 August.

The maiden edition of the Cosafa Women's Champions League will officially kick off tomorrow and run until 4 September. Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, the club's chairman Isack Hamata confirmed the team will leave today for Durban and has prepared well for the competition. Hamata also thanked the Namibia Football Association (NFA) and all individuals who made financial and material contributions towards the club's trip to South Africa.

"The team will leave tomorrow (today). I want to thank the NFA for assisting us with the needed funds to enable us to travel and compete in the inaugural tournament. We also want to take this opportunity to equally thank all football teams and individuals who contributed funds to our trip," he said.

"It's a great opportunity for the girls to be able to compete in this big inaugural tournament. I am sure the competition will open doors for many of them who wish to make it big outside the country." The competition will also serve as the qualifier to the first-ever CAF Women's Champions League, scheduled for Cairo later this year.

Group A consists of South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Lesotho Defence Force, Manzini Wanderers from Eswatini and Double Action Ladies of Botswana. Only the top two from each pool will advance to the semifinals.