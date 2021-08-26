Liberia: PUL Opens Book of Condolence in Memory of Charlesetta Miller

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) in collaboration with one of its auxiliaries, the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) will on Thursday, August 26, 2021 open a Book of Condolence in memory of journalist Charlesetta Miller.

The Book will be opened at 11:30am at the Union's Headquarters on 44 Clay Street, in Monrovia.

The PUL is calling on media practitioners and members of the public to turn out and sign the book in memory of the fallen videography expert.

Charlesetta died on Friday , August 13, 2021 after a period of illness and will be buried on Saturday August 28 in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The PUL and the Female Journalists Association of Liberia are deeply saddened by the death describing it as another irreparable loss to the media community and the country.

Charlesetta Miller worked for LCM (Kiss Fm) and the press and Public Affairs department at the Liberian Senate and several other media institutions including Real TV , Liberia National Television (LNTV) as a videographer and later at the office of Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, where was until her demise.

The entire journalism community including the Female Journalist Association of Liberia (FeJAL) and the public are kindly asked to be seated at the PUL before 11:30am on Thursday, August 26 2021 at the Headquarters of the Union on 44 Clay in Monrovia.