Angola: BNA Revokes Licences of Financial Institutions

24 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Central Bank (BNA) has again cancelled the licences of non-banking financial institutions saying they have repeatedly failed to comply with the rules governing the activity and went inoperative for a period longer than six months.

Those now targeted by the measure join another 16 non-banking financial institutions that got their licences revoked in the last few months, says a note on BNA's website.

The list of the newly targeted institutions include Cristalpay- Sociedade de Remessas de Valores, Lda, Goo Transfer- Sociedade de Remessas, Lda, Eurodólar, Dakota and Celecambios, the last ones in the category of exchange bureaus.

They have reiteratedly failed to comply with the rules of the business and went idle for a period exceeding six months, BNA says.

The decision to cancel the licences of the above mentioned institutions followed an ordinary meeting of the BNA board.

Lezinho- sociedade de microcrédito, Credilease-sociedade de locação financeira, S.A and Syridian - sociedade prestadora de serviços de pagamentos, Lda are other outlets that got their licences nabbed by the authorities.

