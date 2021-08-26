Angola: Afrobasket2021 - Angola Lose to Cape Verde, Confirm Bad Moment

Luanda — Angola senior men's basketball team lost 71-77 to Cape Verde during the overtime, in the first round of group A of the 2021 Afrobasket, being held in Rwanda, and confirm the poor moment the one day African champions have been going through.

Angola, who were facing a theoretically inferior opponent, started the match somewhat poor defensively and ineffective in long distance shots to end the first half tied with 14 points.

Angola face Rwanda on Thursday, while Cape Verde face the Democratic Republic of Congo that beat the hosts Rwanda, 68-82 in the first round.

Angola team is made up by: Hermenegildo Santos, Childe Dundão, Edson Ndoniema, Carlos Morais, Leonel Paulo, Aboubakar Gakou, Gerson Gonçalves "Lukeny", Glofate Buiamba, Eduardo Mingas, Teotónio Dó, Jone Pedro and Jilson Bango.