Zimbabwe: Quelea Birds Invade Kwekwe District

Quelea birds have invaded Kwekwe District in huge swarms, leaving farmers panicking as their wheat yield is now under threat.

Kwekwe District is the province's biggest wheat producer, with President Mnangagwa also one of the biggest wheat farmers in the district.

The menacing birds have attacked farms along the Sherwood block, including President Mnangagwa's Precabe Farm.

Kwekwe District Crop and Livestock Officer, Ms Viginia Samakomwa, said the birds were targeting wheat at the grain filling stage, as well as the matured crop.

She said the district was in urgent need of chemicals to save the situation.

"We have received 500kgs of chemicals to deal with the Quelea birds problem, but it's not enough," said Ms Samakomwa. "We are in urgent need of more chemicals to attend to the problem."

Meanwhile, local villagers are feasting on the birds which were being killed by the farmers using chemicals.

Health experts said the birds were not harmful, allaying fears there could be a disaster in consuming them after they die from the chemicals.