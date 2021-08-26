Liberia: FIFA Bans SKD Sports Complex From Hosting World Cup Qualifiers

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has been informed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) of the decision to not approve the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium for the World Cup qualifying match, Liberia v Central African Republic(CAR) on 6 September which contradicts the initial communication from CAF dated 15 August of a one-match approval.

The authority of CAF has noted a "setback" in the progress made on the quality of the pitch which it said occurred last week even though the inspection team conceded that considerable works have been done worthy of the one-match approval.

A statement from CAF's 15 August communication to the LFA Secretariat summarily quoted, "grant the SKD a one-match approval for use on Match day (1 & 2) and after in the event of non-implementation, the stadium will be formally prohibited."

But in CAF latest communication dated 24 August, it said due to the need to ensure the best playable conditions in the upcoming qualifying match, the following decisions have now been taken:

· Formal prohibition is made to use the SKD Sports Complex or any other stadium in Liberia for the qualifying matches of the World Cup by FIFA, Qatar 2022, starting from 30 August to 7 September window due to non-compliance as of the time of inspection.

· Your national association is requested to play the qualifying Matchday 2 for the FIFA World Cup against Central Africa Republic in Stade de la Reunification Douala (Cameroon)on September 6 at 1600 Hrs GMT.

Hence, the LFA takes serious exception to the communication and has vehemently reacted following galvanization of funds and subsequent purchase of air tickets for all its players from abroad to Nigeria and back to Monrovia including hotels costs a combination of accommodation and feeding.

It is worthy to note, that all this after CAF has encouraged the LFA to continue the ongoing renovation program and to confirm the purchase of all required stadium equipment to fulfil the SKD to be "homologated." the football house said in its response to the latest CAF decision.