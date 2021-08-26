Liberia: Philadelphia Church Ministries International Expresses Regrets Over Report of Alleged Rape Involving Its Clergyman

Kakata — The Philadelphia Church Ministries International Inc. ("PCMI") has expressed concerns and disappointment over report of an alleged rape meted against a 21-year-old woman by one of its clergymen.

Apostle D. Franklin Snorton, the Founder and General Overseer of the Image of Christ Deliverance Philadelphia Central Church in Kakata, Margibi County, was on Wednesday, August 25, charged and sent to court by the Liberia National Police for allegedly raping a 21-year-old pregnant woman.

The church in a release issued on Wednesday in Monrovia said Apostle Snorton who has served the church as a Minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ with the Philadelphia Church Ministry for more than 30 years remained in good standing until the alleged rape allegation.

"The news of the alleged rape, whether true or not, is unsettling because rape is unchristian and represents a betrayal of trust in a man of God to cater to God's children who are entrusted to his care to nurture and teach in the way of the Lord" the church noted.

The church says, as a Christian Body, it doesn't condone any acts of violence against women, girls, children, and humanity as a whole.

Continuing, the church stated: "Sexual abuse is in no way tolerated by the Church. These allegations are very serious and deeply disturbing. The church is therefore demanding and would support thorough and complete investigation in accordance with the due process of law.

The statement issued under the signatory of the church's presiding Bishop, Dr. George D. Harris, noted that while the church deems a speedy and impartial trial as cardinal, it also concerned of the alleged rape survivor and extends prayers for she and her family, and family of the alleged perpetrator.

The release asserted that since the matter was reported, the PCMI considered it a very graved allegation and has initiated an ongoing internal investigation.

The church leadership further asserted that as a law-abiding Christian Institution in Liberia, it respects the rule of law and prays that the matter will be handled expeditiously through the legal process, so that due process can be rendered and justice prevail.

At the same time, the PMCI said since this matter is yet unresolved, it encourages all Philadelphia Churches to continue to uphold Apostle Snorton and the family of the alleged rape survivor in prayer as the matter is being investigated.

The church, however, clarified that as a reputable Christian Ministry, and contrary to speculations abounding on social media and in other cycles, it will only pursue the rightful, proper and legal means to adjudicate for both present and future record.

Making further clarification, the PMCI stated that it has made no attempt and will make no attempt to take the matter from the courtroom because it remains resolute and adherent to rule of law.