Africa: Alex Devine Reinforces Commitment to Youth Development After Being Recognized As 'Africa's Youth Empowerment Personality of the Year'

Monrovia — The Executive Director of Youth for Change, a local youth organization in Liberia, Alex Devine, has been recognized along with the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor by Africa Advancement Global Submit as 'Youth Empowerment Personality of the Year 2021' for his pivotal role to youth development in Liberia.

The Africa Advancement Forum is an initiative dedicated to enhancing and promoting conversations on public-private partnerships devoted to improving Africa's Economic Prosperity.

The Forum hosted its Annual Awards Ceremony in Ghana on last Friday, at Accra International Conference Center with theme; "THE AFRICA WE WANT".

During the occasion, top African Change makers from different parts of the continent including few eminent Liberians, Vice President Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor of the Republic of Liberia and Mr. Alex Favor Devine, Executive Director Youth for Change were recognized and honored for their immense contribution to Liberia, Africa and the World at large during the occasion.

Prior to this latest award, Mr. Devine, has bagged several awards, among them, Liberia's first Global Goodwill Ambassador and USAID Liberia Youth of the Year. He is an educator and a visionary leader with over 13 years of experience in organizational leadership, voluntarism and youth capacity building.

According to Mr. Devine, his coming back to Liberia after being honored as youth Empowerment Personality of the Year has reenergize his commitment to youth building and collaboration with other young Liberians in forming a joint resolution geared towards championing the interest of Liberian youth through a national youth submit.

He added, that on next Wednesday at the YMCA, he is expected to host a youth symposium and use the event to encourage and share his story with the youth of Liberia on how he has come from small beginning to reach this level and how they too can be motivated to do the same as well. The Vice President of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor is also expected to grace the program.

