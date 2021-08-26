Liberia: George Wisner's Lawyers Suspect Witch-Hunt As Court Revokes Decision to Drop Charges

Monrovia — Suspicion is brewing in the case involving Defendant George Wisner and others who were indicted by the government of Liberia on allegation of Economic Sabotage, as government lawyers make changes along the way to the commencement of the case.

Wisner and others to include Senate Secretary J. Nanbolor F. Singbeh along with 12 other defendants are battling accusation of economic sabotage, theft of property, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, but FrontPageAfrica has gathered that the case is being politicized, due to Wisner's attachment with the Collaborating Political Parties.

The indictment filed by the Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia to the Criminal Court A at the Temple of Justice, charges Defendants, J. Nanborlor F. Singbeh, Sr., Secretary of the Honorable Liberian Senate, Gloria Caine, George W. Wisner, Former Executive Director, National Investment Commission(NIC), Othello Z.B. Karr, Incentive Officer National Investment Commission of Liberia, Prince A. Saysay, Barry Tequah, and others to be identified, with the crime of Economic Sabotage, Theft of Property and Criminal Conspiracy for allegedly defrauding a foreign investor in an investment of over US$7.6 million.

The indictment alleges that the defendants obtained fake and fraudulent "Investment Incentives" for duty-free privileges; even though MHM Eko Liberia was formed to engage in crushed rocks and related businesses with a capital investment of USD7,616.152; thereby creating the opportunity to defraud the Government of Liberia out of its much needed lawful revenue... "

According to prosecutors, a Liberian partner concealed information of the grant of incentive to his overseas partners thus defrauding the partner of millions. In the process, the indictment claims, the Liberian government lost 8,592 (eight thousand five hundred and ninety-two dollars) in revenue as a result of the misuse of incentives.

Mr. Wisner in particular is being indicted specifically for the government's loss of US$8,592 in revenue by awarding an incentive certificate to the company.

The former Executive Director of the NIC is also indicted generally for criminal conspiracy to defraud the overseas investor of US$5 million for awarding incentive certificate which information was concealed by the Liberian partner.

Wisner is a staunch member of the ruling Unity Party and was previously earmarked by government to serve as it's witness in the case, thus leading to a Writ of Nolle-Prosequoi fort him.

But the pendulum has soon twisted, as government, through its Prosecuting Attorney, Cllr. Wesseh A. Wesseh have soon revoked the writ.

Nolle-Prosequoi is issued against a defendant, based on an agreement that he will serve as witness to the state.

However, Wisner attachment to the CPP, did not seem favorable on the part of government, which is believe to be factor leading to the table twisting, with the writ subsequently being withdrew against him.

His legal representation from the Museurado Law Partners are also disappointed that they will go through a discussion for said Writ of Nolle-Prosequoi to be issued and thereafter, revoked.

Cllr. Bushieben Kieta told FrontPageAfrica Monday, August 23, that Wisner as head of the NIC had no authority of issuing duty free document and insurance letter.

He said there is no letter of insurance bearing the signature of Wisner, but rather the Ministry of Finance.

"Dr. Kollie admitted to this and government lawyers admitted that they do not have a case with Wisner, but wanted the two to come out and explain how the process work," Cllr. Keita stressed.

"We agreed and jointly filed the Nolle- Prosequoi, but we are disappointed and still asking question why they withdrew the writ.

However, Cllr. Wesseh A. Wesseh said though Wisner was a part of the indictment and was later requested to serve as a witness in said case, his representation would be a waste of time.

"We realized that nit was a waste of time, so we withdrew the Writ of Nolle-Prosequoi against him," Cllr. Wesseh argued.

According to him, the writ was conditional and that it is the right of prosecutors to withdraw and subsequently re-file.

However, he stated that following the withdrawal of the writ, Wisner will be reindicted and the writ can be file against another person.

Cllr. Wesseh said it was the right of prosecuting lawyers to file such a writ.

"It cannot be file against him only. It can be filed against someone who will serve as state witness and it is our right and it's not anything," Cllr. Wesseh maintained.