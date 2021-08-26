Liberia: 'Liberia Has Huge Shrimp Deposit' - NaFAA MD Tells Senate Committee

Monrovia — Madam Emma Glassco, head of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), has told members of the Senate Agriculture Committee about a huge potential for investment in the shrimp species.

At a Senate committee appearance on Wednesday, she said, Liberia has an unharvest deposit of the shrimp species that has been untouched for the past 40 years but cannot invest into it by issuing licenses in fear of breaching international marine laws.

"Over forty years nobody in Liberia has fished for shrimp. We think we have a huge potential in that area. In terms of crabs we have one of the best crab species in this sub-region. We have very good sea food but in keeping with international laws we cannot start licensing if we don't have data on the quantity of stock because as per international law only 40% of a species we can market."

NaFAA boss also told committee members of the government's initiative to help peddlers transition to the use of motor boat through a bilateral agreement signed with Japan for 560 motor boats which would increase the production levels of local fishers.

She also told Senators that there are plans by NaFAA to work with Liberia Maritime Authority to ensure that by next year boat going on the waters of Liberia have in them live jackets.

According to Madam Glassco, 60% of Liberia's revenue is being lost due to lack of infrastructure. She also told lawmakers that Liberia has 33 thousand metric ton fish demand deficit. "Sixty percent of our revenue is lost because we don't have infrastructures.

"The Lack of infrastructure is our weakness, we don't have landing site for our local boat, no fishing ports. We cannot do industrial fishing because we do not know the quantity of stock in our waters."

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) recently fulfilled its pledge to fishermen as over 300 received several thread nets in exchange for their rubber or plastic nets in Grand Bassa County.

The distribution initiative benefitted Small Kru Town, New-Cess, Bleewin, Nimely Town, and Newton Bassa with the process to be carried out across other parts of the county.