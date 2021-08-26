Cameroon: Aisha Buhari Tournament - Cameroon Fortifies Squad

In order to ensure an honourable participation of the Lionesses, the head coach has added ten players plying their trade abroad to the squad.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon are gearing up for the first edition of the Aisha Buhari Tournament that will take place from September 13 to 21, 2021 in Nigeria. Initially some 30 players had begun training in at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo to prepare for the tourney. In order to ensure an honourable participation of the Lionesses, the head coach of the national women's football team, Gabriel Zabo Toze, has added ten professional players plying their trade abroad to the squad. They will join the group in the days ahead.

The foreign-based players include Bella Rose who plays for Malabo Kings. Bella Rose who was in Cameroon during the CAF Women's Champions League qualifier against Louves Minproff and who scored for her team. Still in the attack line are Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene of CSKA Moscow and Atletico Madrid's striker Nchout Njoya Ajara. In the defence line there is Ndzana Colette who plays for Dinamo Minsk and club mate Voulania Dabda Claudia as well as Napoli's Marie Awona, Mayi Kith of Reims and Falone Meffoumettou of Fleury 91, France. Fleury's midfielder, Ngock Yango and France-based Mimboe complete the list of ten players. Soueces close to the team say another training camp has already kicked off in the centre. Meanwhile, the professional players will begin joining the team as from September 10, 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Cameroon will play in group B with Ghana and South Africa. Hosts Nigeria is in group A with Morocco and Mali. The opening match will be between Nigeria and Morocco on Monday September 13, 2021 and the final on September 21, 2021 both at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.