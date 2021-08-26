Tunisia: Covid-19 - 30,529 Vaccines Administered On August 25

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Ministry data issued Thursday show 30,529 people attended their COVID-19 jab appointments on August 25 out of 83,228 who received text message invites.

The number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform to book vaccination appointments reached 5,473,986. This includes 2,039,816 who are fully vaccinated on this date.

The fully vaccinated population is as follows: 1,432,054 received two doses, while 312,688 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 295,074 had one jab as they previously contracted the virus.

Out of a total of 5,086,071 doses administered so far, there are 3,654,017 first shots and 1,432,054 boosters.