Malawi: Abida Mia Pleased With Construction of Police Houses in Karonga

Perennial housing problems for Malawi Police officers in the northern border district of Karonga will soon be history, Lands and Housing deputy Minister Abida Mia has said.

Firebrand politician and Lower Shire giant, Mia says she is impressed with progress of the construction of houses for police officers currently underway at Ipyana and Songwe border post in the lake district of Karonga.

The deputy minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombezi made the remarks in Karonga on Wednesday during her tour of duty to the construction sites to see the progress of the project.

Mia said: "I am very happy with the progress and speed of the construction of the project. I am really impressed with quality of building materials and pace that the contractor has taken towards a timely and reasonable completion."

"President Chakwera promised that he will improve the livelihoods of our men and women in uniform saying his government will build good houses for them and this is what he meant and his promise was not just a political rhetoric but a reality and it is being done as he said," Mia added.

Mia known for her political stamina and benevolence said Karonga is one of the strategic districts in the country as it is an entry point to the northern corridor therefore it is a must to have good security.

"As a border district, Karonga is a very important district. We need good security reinforcements for peace, safety and security and but for that to happen, we must ensure that our security officers are well looked after and have a conducive environment for the officers to thrive," she said.

According to Managing Director of Fukumele Building Contractors, the project which commenced in December last year is expected to complete in December this year.

Of the total of 25 houses under construction, 15 are being constructed at Ipyana while 10 are at Songwe border post.

The project falls under construction of 10, 000 houses for security institutions being implimented in different parts of country.

The project was launched in December, 2020 by the Malawi leader, President Dr. Lazarus Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Karonga as a whole is expected to have 100 houses constructed in the district for police officers.

Traditional leader, Paramount Kyungu, chief of some parts of Karonga district, showed gratitude towards the government's serious attitude in re-building the country after many years of lost glory.

"I am very grateful to the new administration for their commitment to developing the country and ensure that the country return to her former glory.

"I pledge my full support to the new government for the support and willingness to work closely hand in hand with traditional authorities towards the projects being executed in areas by the government," Paramount Kyungu said.

The Karonga Police houses construction project which Mia is visiting is part of the much-touted $450 million [approximately K328 billion] project for Malawi to construct 10,000 modern houses for the government's four security agencies.

In August 2016, the then DPP government announced that it had secured a loan from the Indian government for construction of modern houses for the Malawi Police Service (MPS), Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Malawi Prison Service and the Immigration Department.

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development was identified as implementer of the project while Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security was earmarked as the beneficiary of the project, which was scheduled to run for two years effective 2016.

But the project did not materialise under the DPP government as there was very little progress and it yet to be seen as to whether or not the Tonse Alliance administration under the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera and his Lieutenant, Saulos Chilima will make strides in the project.