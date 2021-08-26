Angola: Election Body Gives Green Light to Registration Programme in-Person

25 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — National Electoral Commission (CNE) Wednesday gave thumbs up to the update period for electoral registration in-person.

This was confirmed by its spokesperson, Lucas Quilundo, who said that the process is running from September 2021 to March 2022.

The body recommended the Ministry of Territory Administration, the entity that proposed the approved period, to take into account the rainy season, so that the process runs smoothly.

The source explained that the registration will take place in the Municipal Administrations, where one-stop shops will be set up.

Electoral registration in person is supervised by the CNE, which is also responsible for pre-mapping the polling stations.

