Angolan President Arrives in Lunda Norte for a Two-Day Visit

Dundo — Angolan head of State João Lourenço arrived Thursday morning in Dundo, eastern Lunda Norte province, for a two-day working visit to the region.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, the president João Lourenço was welcomed by the provincial governor, Ernesto Muangala, and entities of the State administration.

On the first day of his visit, João lourenço will chair a meeting with the provincial government, during which he is expected to discuss various projects underway in the region.

Still, Thursday's agenda features a visit to Luachimo Hydroelectric Plant and grant audiences to various figures from local civil society, businessmen and youth representatives.

The Angolan Head of State's last visit to Lunda Norte province happened in March 2018, during which he chaired a meeting of the Economic Commission of the Cabinet Council.